Chicago Weather: Snow Possible as Temperatures Drop

The Chicago area could see measurable snow leading into the weekend

After a mild weekend, winter-like weather conditions are expected to hit the Chicago area this week, including snow.

Clouds and low temperatures are expected Tuesday with scattered showers and ice leading into the afternoon. Snow could develop overnight, likely in southern counties.

Clouds and light snow are possible early Wednesday morning, with scattered rain and even snow showers in some parts throughout the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are not expected to reach above 50 before Friday, with lows dipping to 28.

Before the weekend, Chicagoans should expect wind, cold temperatures, some snow and rain showers.

After possible snow accumulation, warmer temperatures are likely to return for the weekend.

