Chicago Weather: Snow Flurries, Chilly Temps Make it Feel Like Winter in April

Rain isn't the only precipitation Chicago sees in the Springtime.
According to NBC Chicago meteorologist, snow flurries mixing with rain are expected Friday through the afternoon.
And, it's unseasonably cold. 56 degrees is the average temperature for this time of year. With a high of 41, we're 15 degrees below average.
Slush may even accumulate, mainly on grassy surfaces. Possible mainly on grassy surfaces.
When does Chicago typically have its last snow of the season?
NBC Chicago meteorologist Alicia Roman says the typical last date for snow in Chicago is April 14.
The earliest last date for snow Chicago has seen was in 2012, on March 4.
The latest last snow on record was May 25, 1924.