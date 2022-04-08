Chicago Weather: Snow Flurries, Chilly Temps Make it Feel Like Winter in April

Rain isn't the only precipitation Chicago sees in the Springtime.

According to NBC Chicago meteorologist, snow flurries mixing with rain are expected Friday through the afternoon.

And, it's unseasonably cold. 56 degrees is the average temperature for this time of year. With a high of 41, we're 15 degrees below average.

Rain / Snow mixing across our northern counties. Expect rain/snow on and off throughout the afternoon and evening @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/RoQFnelY8I — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) April 8, 2022

Slush may even accumulate, mainly on grassy surfaces. Possible mainly on grassy surfaces.

Scattered rain and snow showers are expected into this evening. The heaviest afternoon and evening showers may fall as all snow and produce sharp reductions in visibility and minor slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces for portions of northeast IL and northwest IN. pic.twitter.com/hWF18vtxCO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 8, 2022

When does Chicago typically have its last snow of the season?

NBC Chicago meteorologist Alicia Roman says the typical last date for snow in Chicago is April 14.

The earliest last date for snow Chicago has seen was in 2012, on March 4.

The latest last snow on record was May 25, 1924.