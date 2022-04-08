snow in spring

Chicago Weather: Snow Flurries, Chilly Temps Make it Feel Like Winter in April

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rain isn't the only precipitation Chicago sees in the Springtime.

According to NBC Chicago meteorologist, snow flurries mixing with rain are expected Friday through the afternoon.

And, it's unseasonably cold. 56 degrees is the average temperature for this time of year. With a high of 41, we're 15 degrees below average.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Slush may even accumulate, mainly on grassy surfaces. Possible mainly on grassy surfaces.

When does Chicago typically have its last snow of the season?

NBC Chicago meteorologist Alicia Roman says the typical last date for snow in Chicago is April 14.

Local

Opening Day 2022 36 mins ago

When is the 2022 Chicago White Sox Home Opener?

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doctor on Rising Cases, At-Home COVID Tests

The earliest last date for snow Chicago has seen was in 2012, on March 4.

The latest last snow on record was May 25, 1924.

This article tagged under:

snow in springChicago Weatherchicago weather forecastsnow weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us