Chicago Weather: Slushy Snow, Mixed Precipitation in Store for Weekend

The Chicago area saw sunshine on Friday, but it looks the weekend will be a much different story - at least part of it.

Rain and snow showers are on tap for Saturday, with precipitation developing in the morning and continuing through the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Slushy snow accumulations are possible in the northern portion of the Chicago area, particularly in McHenry and Lake counties, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said. Residents in those counties may experience as much as two inches of snow.

A few snowflakes will even be possible further south, but accumulating snow isn't expected.

A break will come soon after, but another round of winter weather won't be too far off.

The second half of the weekend will be much more pleasant. Sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s are slated for both Sunday morning and afternoon.

Conditions will change in the evening - when another round of rain moves in.

Showers will continue to begin the work week Monday, but will move out of the area by the afternoon.

After that, get ready for even more rain.

Showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures at 53 and 57 degrees, respectively.

Temperatures will dip to a high of 47 degrees Thursday, when both rain and snow showers are possible.