Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorms, 60 MPH Wind Gusts Possible This Weekend

Heavy rainfall, hail and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour could hit Chicagoland through some time early Sunday, putting a damper on weekend plans.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Illinois and Indiana counties in the Chicago viewing area will face a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Saturday, as a storm system approaches the region. Thunderstorms are possible before then - overnight Friday into Saturday - with the chance for severe weather increasing as time goes on.

Conditions could be rather hot in the daytime Saturday, as 91-degree temperatures are possible if storms don't arrive in the middle of the day. If storms do occur doing that time period, temperatures will wind up being cooler.

Chances for strong to severe storms rise in the evening hours as a weather system arrives, bringing potential wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and localized flooding. The southern edge of the storm system will likely brush far northern Illinois, although the storms could extend further south.

If you're planning to take part in any outdoor activities, you may want to reconsider as lightning, heavy rainfall and fierce winds are all possibilities.

The rain won't stop right away, as showers could go all the way through 8 a.m. Drier conditions will arrive soon after, possibly around 9 a.m.

It'll feel like summer again later on, with temperatures in the high 80s. After that, storms won't be back for a little while.

Drier conditions and 80-degree temperatures are on tap as the work week begins.