Thunderstorms, Flooding Possible Monday Night in Chicago Area

A number of Chicago-area communities were in for even more rain, and the possibility of thunderstorms Monday night, following a round of showers earlier in the day.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwestern LaSalle County, southeastern Lee County and southwestern DeKalb County, but expired at 6:30 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms were expected to develop throughout the evening before diminishing and ending in the late evening hours, according to the NWS. As a result of relatively slow storm motions, torrential downpours and thunderstorms could produce localized flash flooding, especially in areas that are low-lying, have poor drainage or are urbanized.

The main threat is winds strong enough to down small or medium sized tree limbs, forecasters said.

The rain is expected to continue for hours before ending around midnight.

Then the Chicago area will get a break, but just for a little while.

Tuesday is expected to be dry and sunny, with temperatures in the low 70s before more rain showers and storms move back in Wednesday.