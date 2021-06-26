Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers and Storms Throughout the Weekend

The Chicago area is likely in for a wet one this weekend.

Saturday began mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with periods of scattered showers expected and highs in the low 80s.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

By the afternoon into the evening, Chicago could see the threat for severe storms, but many dry hours in between any storms, according to the latest forecast models. The storms could bring period of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana in the following counties: Benton (IN), Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Ford, Grundy, Jasper (IN), Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake (IN), LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Newton (IN) and Porter (IN).

The watch is in effect through Sunday morning.

Mostly to partly cloudy conditions continue into Sunday, with scattered showers and isolated storms favoring areas south and in northwest Indiana. Those southern showers could turn severe, but stay outside Chicago, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists say.

Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s, but cooler by the lakefront.

The work week starts partly sunny and seasonably warm on Monday, with a chance of showers and isolated storms again. The wet weather will likely continue throughout the week into next weekend.