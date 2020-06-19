Chicago Weather

Chicago Weather: Rainy, Stormy Father's Day Weekend Ahead

Good news: Father's Day afternoon looks mainly dry with morning showers and storms clearing out.

Get ready for a rainy, possibly stormy Father's Day weekend.

While Friday looks mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, scattered showers and storms are possible the next two days in the Chicago area.

Saturday, which marks the first day of summer, should feel appropriately hot thanks to a high of 90 degrees and more humid conditions.

Scattered storms are possible Saturday during the afternoon and evening, and northeastern Illinois is under a marginal risk for one or two strong storms.

The day likely won't be a washout, though, with several hours of dry conditions expected.

A few storms and showers are possible early Sunday, but Father's Day afternoon looks mainly dry.

The day otherwise looks warm and humid with a high of 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Monday as very warm, humid conditions continue, kicking off a potentially rainy week.

