Chicago Weather: Rain on Tap for New Year's Eve Night, Mixed Precipitation in Spots

Chicago will begin New Year's Eve with higher than normal temperatures and clear skies for a while. However, things are slated to be much different later on.

Saturday began with temperatures in the high 20s to mid 30s and overall calm conditions, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Mild weather is expected throughout the most of the day, with temperatures climbing to the high 30s and low 40s.

However, as revelers head out for New Year's Eve celebrations, they could encounter showers and potentially a mixture of rain and snow in some areas. Thankfully, many festivities will have already begun by the time rain roll around. Flurries are expected to develop in the late evening hours, with rain mainly expected after 9 p.m., forecasts show.

While the majority of the region will likely only see showers, a rain and snow mix is possible near the Illinois and Wisconsin border.

Rain will continue through the overnight hours before moving on out early Sunday.

Mild temperatures are expected Sunday, with dry conditions overall and readings topping out in the mid 40s. Similar conditions will usher in the work week beginning Monday, which will bring another chance of showers.

On Tuesday, Chicagoans will face the possibility of rain once again - and even potential storms. Temperatures that day could reach the low 60s, which is especially warm for this time of year.