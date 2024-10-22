Chicago weather: Rain, chance of thunderstorms as temps begin to fall

One day after 80-degree temperatures, more fall-like weather was expected to move into the Chicago area Tuesday, beginning with afternoon rain and storm chances.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack reported early Tuesday that morning showers in the western part of the state were "slowly but surely" moving into northeast Illinois, with rain likely to hit the Chicago area in the early afternoon.

"We can't rule out the possibility of a thunderstorm," Sack added, noting the rain was expected to move out by 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there was "low potential" for a lightning strike or two in the afternoon, primarily west of the Fox Valley. In addition to the rain, an elevated risk for fire exists Tuesday for some parts, the NWS said.

"Gusty winds and low afternoon humidities will drive an increased grass and brush fire spread threat," the NWS said, especially east and south of I-55. According to the NWS, south winds could gust 25 to 30 miles per hour Tuesday, with occasional gusts as high as 35 mph possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday were expected to be in the low 70s, with readings dropping into the low 60s by Wednesday.

Rain chances return again overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, Sack said, as a quick-moving system passes through.