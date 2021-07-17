Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny as Warming Trend Begins

Mostly sunny skies reach across the area this weekend with a chance for an occasional shower, as Chicago starts to see a warming trend begin.

Sunnier skies will likely break through the clouds later Saturday morning into the afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid-70s to low 80s inland, while staying cooler in the low 70s along the lakefront.

The area should stay mostly try Saturday with a chance for a few spotty showers in the late morning to early afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Rain will likely remain south of I-80.

A similar trend will likely continue Sunday, but slightly warmer inland with highs in the low to mid-80s inland.

There will still be a chance for some spotty showers Sunday, but most of the area is set to remain clear with partly cloudy skies.

The warming trend should continue into the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.