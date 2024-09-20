Chicago weather: Much needed, ‘significant' rain moves in, along with chance of storms

Some much needed, "significant" rain was on the way for the Chicago area for the first time in over three weeks.

The forecasted rain comes a day after nearly half of Illinois was listed at a "moderate" stage of drought, which ranks as level two on a scale of five.

"We've had little to no rain since Aug. 30," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Roman also noted that day however had less than half-an-inch of rainfall.

"We should see 3.19 inches of rain in September, and we have way less than that," Roman added.

Friday morning however, showers had already begun to fall in some parts, and more widespread rain was expected over the weekend.

As of 5 a.m., rain was falling across Chicago's northern counties, with some showers and storms passing through DeKalb, Kane and parts of Cook and Lake.

Showers and storms in Northeast Illinois were expected to come to an end in the mid-to-late morning, Roman said.

Around 1 p.m., more rain could develop, Roman said, with showers and storms primarily across Northwest Indiana.

Friday will also be another very warm day, Roman said, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Saturday's forecast calls for a sunny and dry day with more temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, Roman said. But by 5 a.m. Sunday, "beneficial" rain was set to move in, Roman added.

In the mid-to-late morning hours Sunday, scattered showers and heavier downpours were expected across the area, followed by a "few storms into the evening," Roman said.

Overnight and into Monday, showers were expected to continue, with rain lasting through Monday morning and afternoon, Roman said. Some showers could form in the evening and linger into Tuesday, Roman said.

Cooler temperatures

Beginning Sunday, temperatures will dip, with readings in the mid 70s throughout the week. Roman noted those temperatures, while cooler, were still above average for this time of year, which is typically between 72 and 69 degrees.

"When October comes, that's when the temperature usually flips right away," Roman said, of the warm September days still to come.