Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny, Warm Across the Area

Mostly sunny skies reach across the area this weekend with a chance for an occasional shower, as Chicago sees a warming trend continue.

Similar to the day before, Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming to the low to mid-80s inland.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There will be a chance for some spotty showers south of the area Sunday, but most of the area is set to remain clear and sunny.

The warming trend should continue into the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but cooler by the lakefront.

Wednesday temperatures could dip slightly to the low to mid-80s, bringing a chance for occasional rain.