Chicago weather forecast: Mild and breezy, with high temperatures near 70

The Chicago area will see a mild but windy start to the first full week of November, with above average temperatures as high as 70 degrees in some areas, gusty winds and a few early morning sprinkles, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, counties to the north could see the chance for an isolated shower or two as the morning continues, though much of the day is expected to remain dry.

"Outside of a few morning showers along our northern counties," Roman said, "Today will be dry with skies turning partly sunny this afternoon."

Temperatures Monday will be warmer than average Roman said, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. By 5:15 a.m., the temperature in most parts was already in the 50s, Roman added.

"Highs today are feeling nice for the start of November," Roman said.

Though Monday will be on the warmer side, it will be breezy too, Roman said. Early Monday, winds had already clocked in at between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

By 9 a.m., those winds are expected to pick up even more, with gusts as high as 43 mph, Roman said.

Monday afternoon, winds are expected to die down, Roman said, with gusts around 25 mph in the 3 p.m. hour.

Monday will feature mild and breezy conditions with perhaps a stray shower near the Wisconsin line toward sunrise. Seasonably warm conditions will continue through Wednesday while rain chances increase Late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/sX2u4PIEJb — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 5, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, "seasonably warm" conditions are expected to remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and afternoon.