Chicago Weather: Lower Humidity, Cooler Temperatures and Beach Hazard at Lake Michigan

Following days of clouds, extreme humidity and heavy rain, Chicago's Tuesday forecast is calling for pleasant temperatures, a lower dew point and sunny skies.

According to NBC 5 meteorologist Alicia Roman, Tuesday is expected to see a high temperature of 76 degrees. According to Storm Team 5, that's slightly below average for this time of year.

In addition to cooler temperatures, humidity levels will be significantly lower, resting in the "comfortable" or "mild" category -- three steps down from the "extreme" category that Monday saw.

While Tuesday's weather is predicted to be clear and comfortable, the National Weather Service has issued a high swim risk at Lake Michigan beaches across North Central Illinois and parts of Northwest Indiana.

High winds and waves could lead to dangerous swimming conditions across Lake Michigan beaches, including Winthrop Harbor, Wilmette Harbor, Northerly Island and Calumet Harbor in Illinois, as well as Gary, Michigan City and Burns Harbor in Indiana.

According to Storm Team 5, weather throughout the week will remain quieter, with high, seasonal temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday, and the next chance of rain forecast for this weekend.