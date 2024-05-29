The National Weather Service sent out a beach hazards statement Wednesday for parts of the Chicago area, warning of high waves and dangerous currents at Lake Michigan.

According to the NWS, the alert was issued for Lake, Porter and Northern LaPorte Counties in Indiana, and Central Cook County in Illinois. It was expected to remain in place through Wednesday evening, according to the NWS.

"High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches," the alert said, noting that waves of four to seven feet could create hazardous conditions for boaters and swimmers.

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," the alert continued.

Wednesday morning, the Chicago Park District's beach website showed swimming was "prohibited" at all Chicago area beaches. Conditions will be updated at 11 a.m., the website said.

Chicago's forecast Wednesday called for a mostly dry day, with lakefront showers gradually coming to an end through morning, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. Temperatures will be below average, with highs in upper 60s to low 70s, but cooler along the lake.

The next chance for showers and storms comes Saturday, the NBC 5 Storm Team added.