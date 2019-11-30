Lakeshore Flooding Warning in Effect Due to Strong Winds

A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 12 a.m. Sunday on Lake Michigan as a result of strong winds moving through the Chicago area.

Winds with gusts up to 40 mph were possible Saturday evening in the region, but were expected to diminish by Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, waves of up to 11 feet were possible Saturday night, along with potential flooding and erosion along the shorelines in Lake and Cook counties.

Onlookers were urged to use extra caution near the lake, especially if along the lakefront bike path.

While winds were a big concern on Saturday, it'll likely be a different story come Sunday.

Rain and snow are likely for several hours starting in the afternoon, which could lead to problems on the roads for travelers. The chance of snow is highest late Sunday night.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like the snow will stick around for a while.

Expect to see some sunshine, along with chilly temperatures, on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Chilly conditions will continue in the following days with highs potentially reaching the low 40s.