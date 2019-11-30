Lakeshore Flooding Warning in Effect Due to Strong Winds

Heavy winds were expected to create waves of up to 11 feet on Lake Michigan

By Lexi Sutter

lake michigan waves

A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 12 a.m. Sunday on Lake Michigan as a result of strong winds moving through the Chicago area. 

Winds with gusts up to 40 mph were possible Saturday evening in the region, but were expected to diminish by Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, waves of up to 11 feet were possible Saturday night, along with potential flooding and erosion along the shorelines in Lake and Cook counties. 

Onlookers were urged to use extra caution near the lake, especially if along the lakefront bike path. 

Local

skokie 44 mins ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 15 mins ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

While winds were a big concern on Saturday, it'll likely be a different story come Sunday. 

Rain and snow are likely for several hours starting in the afternoon, which could lead to problems on the roads for travelers. The chance of snow is highest late Sunday night.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like the snow will stick around for a while.

Expect to see some sunshine, along with chilly temperatures, on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Chilly conditions will continue in the following days with highs potentially reaching the low 40s.

Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us