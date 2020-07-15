Chicago Weather: Isolated Storms Threaten Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Torrential Rain

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap Wednesday afternoon and evening for the Chicago area with a few strong-to-severe storms potentially producing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

With high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, Wednesday looks breezy, warm and moderately humid. Showers and storms likely will become more numerous through the day, peaking in the evening and early nighttime hours.

While not widespread, isolated severe storms are possible and could threaten damaging winds of up to 65 mph, large hail of up to an inch and torrential rain that could fall at a rate of 1 or 2 inches in just a few hours, especially from Chicago to southern counties and east in NW Indiana. The threat for an isolated tornado is low.

Storms are expected to move east and end around midnight or 1 a.m., but a few scattered showers will linger overnight.

Thursday morning looks mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a few spotty showers still possible early as the cold front continues to slide east.

The wind will shift to the north/northeast with the passage of the front, so a cooling lake breeze will return. The somewhat drier air will help to erode the clouds for more sun Thursday afternoon with breezy and warm conditions inland.

The heat and humidity starts to return Friday with upper 80s and low 90s. Intense intense heat and humidity arrives Saturday and likely Sunday as well, bringing high temperatures to the low- to mid-90s and heat index readings between 100 and 105 degrees.