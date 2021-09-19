Chicago Weather: Humid, Warm Sunday Before Area Sees Storms This Week

Chicago's weekend continues to be clear, though clouds, humidity and warmth will likely return Sunday.

To start Sunday, sunny skies are expected throughout the morning with clouds and humidity likely to move in during the afternoon hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

After a cooler Saturday, temperature highs will likely return back to the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday, but cooler by the lakefront. For the Chicago Bears' season opener kickoff, temperatures should be in the mid-70s by Solider Field.

Clouds are expected to stay in the area, as the next chance for rain comes Monday afternoon and into the evening, with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Showers and storms are also expected Tuesday ahead of a passing cold front, as temperatures start to take a dip. Highs will likely reach the mid-70s in most areas.

The autumnal equinox, or the official start of fall, brings cool temperatures Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s in most area around Chicago.

The area will likely remain in the upper 60s Thursday with rain in the morning hours, according to the latest forecast models.

This upcoming Friday through the weekend is looking pleasant in Chicago, as the area is expected to stay partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.