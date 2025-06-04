Chicago weather: Hours of rain expected with slick roads, slowdowns for morning commute

The Chicago area Wednesday woke up to a rainy morning, with rain expected to continue through the morning commute and even into the afternoon and evening for some.

"The rain will be with us for several more hours," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said early Wednesday. 5:15 a.m. "Just a rainy morning."

The steady rain was also pounding down on roads and highways, with slick and slippery road conditions leading to crashes and slowdowns as rush hour picked up.

The rain comes after parts of the area were under severe weather storm watches Tuesday, leading to brief ground stops at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

No severe weather was expected Wednesday, Jeanes said, and the rain is much needed.

"We need the rain. It's been 62 days since we've had more than .62 inches of rain in a day," Jeanes said. "We have had a rain deficit. Today, we may get over that."

The rain will also help to improve air quality after days of smoky, hazy skies from Canadian wildfires, Jeanes said. In Kenosha County, an air quality alert remained in effect.

According to Jeanes, rain totals Wednesday were expected to amount to half-an-inch to an inch.

Around 11 a.m., rain was still expected to fall across the area. By around 3 p.m., the rain will gradually come to an end, starting in counties to the west and north, Jeanes said.

In Chicago, as well as parts to the southeast and in Northwest Indiana however, it could last through the afternoon commute and into the evening. NBC 5 Storm Team forecast models showed rain around 9 p.m. still falling in Northwest Indiana, with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Temperatures Wednesday will be the warmest in the morning Jeanes said, with readings in the 60s and 70s. By afternoon, they'll drop to the upper 50s along the lake front.

Thursday will be a drier day, with lower humidity and more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, but cooler along the lake, Jeanes said.