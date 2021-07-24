Chicago Weather: Hot, Humid With Scattered Storms on Tap Saturday

The Chicago area will likely have a mostly hazy, hot and humid weekend with high temperatures hitting the 90s and chances for scattered thunderstorms.

Partly sunny skies kicked off Saturday and will continue into the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity could cause some areas to feel like 100 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

By late Saturday afternoon into the evening, a cold front is expected to move in, bringing a chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe and produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service in Chicago warned residents of the high heat index this weekend and advised that people check in with neighbors, wear sunscreen and remember to "take frequent breaks."

Hot weather continues and that will especially be felt today thanks to the humid air. This air mass will also help trigger scattered storms this afternoon & early evening. During these next several days, remember the sunscreen and to take frequent breaks! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/LmeGsQWTks — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 24, 2021

Sunday will remain hot in the upper 80s and low 90s, but a light breeze will keep it a bit cooler near the lakefront. However, there is a chance of a storm south of the Interstate 80 corridor.

Next week is expected to stay hot and moderately humid with upper 80s and low 90s. While there are limited chances for showers and storms, a few are likely as the area gradually transitions to cooler, less humid conditions late in the week.