Chicago Weather: Heat, Humidity, Scattered Storms Expected This Weekend

The Chicago area is in for a mostly hot and humid weekend with high temperatures in the 90s and chances for scattered thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s with a spot or two reaching 90 degrees. The humidity will make if feel like the low-to-mid 90s.

While most of the area on Friday likely will remain dry, a few isolated storms may pop up in 10 to 20 percent of the area. Expect a sticky evening with little wind as temperatures gradually slip into the 70s.

Humidity continues into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling like the mid-to-upper 90s.

There may be a few scattered showers and storms by early Saturday afternoon. Some strong to severe storms with damaging winds are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday will remain hot in the upper 80s and low 90s, but a light breeze will keep it a bit cooler near the lakefront. However, there is a chance of a storm south of the I-80 corridor.

Next week is expected to stay hot and moderately humid with upper 80s and low 90s. While there are limited chances for showers and storms, a few are likely as the area gradually transitions to cooler, less humid conditions late in the week.