Chicago Weather: Frigid, Potentially Dangerous Wind Chills Expected Friday Ahead of Weekend Warmup

Woodstock Willie's Groundhog Day winter weather prediction appears to be coming true, as the Chicago area Friday is set to see bitter cold temperatures accompanied by frigid and potentially dangerous morning wind chills, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill advisory bringing wind chill temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties.

Some areas, especially along and Northwest of Interstate 55 could see conditions ripe for frostbite, forecast models show.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, wind chill readings at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport clocked in at minus 13. And unfortunately, things won't feel much warmer as the day goes on, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

While Friday is expected to eventually reach a high of 12 degrees, wind chill temperatures are predicted to remain far below zero throughout the morning. The sunny afternoon will bring some relief, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, as wind chill temperatures will rise a bit and hover closer to zero degrees.

The good news: the weather will begin to warm up as the weekend nears.

While some winds will remain, temperatures overnight are expected to increase, leading to a mild and partly sunny Saturday with a high of 38 degrees, forecast models show.

Sunday is predicted to be even warmer, as the forecast calls for a partly cloudy day with a high of 40.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s into the early part of next week, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with Monday set to hit a high of 46 degrees.

Tuesday is the Chicago area's next chance for precipitation, forecast models show, with rain expected to move in late Monday.