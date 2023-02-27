Heavy Rain, Lightning, Thunderstorms Expected Across Chicago Area During Monday Morning Commute

This past weekend in Chicago, the skies were blue and the weather was mild. Monday however, residents across the area are waking up to thunder, lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and storms, thanks to a strong system expected to create a messy morning commute and last through at least the early afternoon.

And while the weather may be less severe in some parts of the region, other areas could see localized flooding and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service, "a brief tornado or two also can’t be ruled out," the National Weather Service said in a tweet early Monday.

However, an updated shortly after that indicated that "the severe weather threat appears to be diminishing."

[6:00 AM 2/27] The severe weather threat appears to be diminishing, although gusty winds in stronger showers will be possible this morning. Rain and embedded storms will continue, mainly this morning before activity diminishes in the afternoon. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/jjEInxieGQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

Although the strongest weather is most likely to be in southern Kankakee county and into Northwest Indiana, the entire Chicago area is expected to see heavy downpours and storms throughout the morning.

In other words: don't leave home without that heavy-duty umbrella.

As you search for your rain boots, here's a breakdown of when and where the weather is expected to be at its worst

Steady, Heavy Rain and Thunder Through Morning

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, steady, heavy rain is expected to continue developing throughout the morning, impacting roads and highways as commuters make their way to work.

"Some rain could be heavy at times, and a few storms could be on the strong/severe side during the morning hours," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says.

Early Monday, the NWS reported the severe weather threat most likely to be at its greatest Monday between 7 a.m. and noon, along and south of Interstate 80, potentially extending into Chicago. However, around 5 a.m. Monday, lightning, thunder and rain were widespread across the area, stretching from McHenry County to Central Cook and into Northwest Indiana.

As the storm moves to the east, Monday after 12 p.m. is expected to be mainly dry, with a slight chance of isolated showers in some areas through the evening commute. When all is said and done, forecast models show rain totals are likely to clock in over an inch, with 1.18 inches predicted at O'Hare International Airport.

There's some good news, though: temperatures are expected to be nearly 15 degrees above average, with highs in the 50s. However, wind gusts near 40 miles per hour are likely to make things feel colder.

Damaging Winds, But 'Severe Threat' Diminishing

Although much of the area will see rain, thunder, lightning and gusty winds, other parts will see stronger storms with damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to forecast models, the chance for such weather will be the highest south of the Kankakee River, and along and south of Interstate 80, forecast models show.

Severe weather threats previously included the risk of an isolated tornado. However, the NWS now says the main weather threats are "brief downpours, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes."

Both the strong storms and heavy rain will likely move out by noon Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Monday Afternoon and Evening

Although widespread rain is expected to come to an end around noon, some isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. The rain will subside in the evening, when the focus will shift to the wind, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with strong gusts expected across most of the region.

While some winds are expected to remain Tuesday, the day will shape up to be much more comfortable and peaceful, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s.