Scattered Rain Showers, Chilly Temperatures and Freeze Watch in Chicago Forecast

Here's hoping that April showers bring May flowers.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, heavy overnight downpours that led to spotty morning showers are continuing to linger across the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

And although the clouds are expected to decrease and make way for sunshine Tuesday afternoon, below-average temperatures are likely to remain for the rest of the day and for much of the week, with more chances of rain coming this weekend.

Work Week Forecast

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Wet weather is expected to last through Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, with clouds decreasing and skies beginning to clear around 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain below-average for this time of year, with highs in the mid-40s to low-50s.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the average temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees.

Those temperatures will continue to drop into Tuesday evening, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports, as a freeze watch will go into effect at midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday to the north and west, including in McHenry, Lake, LaSalle, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties.

According to the National Weather Service, sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s are possible overnight leading to the potential for patchy frost in some areas Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is expected to remain mostly dry with some sun, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with temperatures rebounding slightly as highs are expected to hit the mid 50s. Thursday is likely to remain dry as well, with temperatures bumping up a bit higher, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Weekend Forecast

While temperatures Friday are expected to climb even more, the wet weather is expected to return, with a slight chance of showers, forecast models show. Saturday, those chances increase even more, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports, with chillier temperatures and an a higher chance of rain.