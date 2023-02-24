Chicago Weather Forecast: Cold and Cloudy Friday, With Warmer, Sunny Weekend in Store

Following windy winter weather and an ice storm that knocked out power to more than 200,000 residents across the Chicago area, the region is finally in for a calm, but cold and cloudy day.

Chicago's Friday weather forecast looks quiet and chilly, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with a high temperature of 29 expected in the afternoon. However, those heading out early are in for a much colder morning, with below-average temperatures in the teens.

Early Friday, temperatures in Crystal Lake clocked in at 17 degrees, but wind gusts between 15 and 20 miles per hour are making the air feel in single digits, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

And while much of the day will remain dry and mostly cloudy, a disturbance moving in from the east could result in light snow flurries dusting the northern suburbs, forecast models show. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the system has approximately a 20 percent chance of bringing non-accumulating precipitation Friday evening.

The good news? Temperatures and sunshine will increase as we head into the weekend, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s. And Sunday is expected to be even warmer, forecast models show, with highs in the upper 40s.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Kankakee to the south could reach a high of 50 degrees.

While the warm-up will continue into early next week, Monday is the area's next chance for rain, the NBC 5 Storm Team says However, temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

