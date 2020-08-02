Chicago Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies Give Way to Scattered Showers Sunday Afternoon

After overnight showers moved through the area, Sunday will begin mostly dry, but more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected as the day wears on.

According to forecast models, things will stay mostly dry, but also mostly cloudy, through the early afternoon hours on Sunday. With a system of low pressure and a cold front lurking, scattered showers are expected to move into the area as the afternoon moves along, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

High temperatures will likely be slightly warmer than they were Saturday, rising into the mid-70s to low-80s throughout the region.

Those residents that enjoy the warmth will be in for a rude shock to start the work week, as below-average high temperatures are expected, especially Monday and Tuesday. According to currently modeling, Tuesday’s high could struggle to reach 70 degrees in some locations, a far cry from the above-average warmth that the area experienced throughout the month of July. .