Chicago Temperatures Could Hit 90 Degrees Wednesday As Humidity Climbs

It may not be June yet, but the summer warmth and humidity across Chicago is set to continue as the temperature Wednesday could hit 90 degrees for a second day in a row.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday recorded a high temperature of 91 degrees, which is a bit earlier than average, data from the National Weather Service show.

Chicago typically has its first 90 degree day June 5, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. The earliest 90 degree day on record occurred April 10, 1930. The latest was in 1963, when Chicago hit 90 degrees on Oct. 6.

In 2022, O'Hare recorded 90 degrees on May 11.

As May 2023 wraps up and Chicago welcomes summer, temperatures and humidity are already on the rise.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a warmer day, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports. And while it may be slightly cooler near the lake, humidity is likely to build, models show, with levels approaching more moderate and muggy conditions into Thursday.

Additionally, some scattered showers or isolated storms could pop-up Wednesday afternoon in some parts. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chance for rain increases after 2 p.m., with Wednesday evening expected to be dry. However, the chance for isolated, afternoon storms and showers returns Thursday and Friday.