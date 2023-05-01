May in Chicago Off to Soggy, Cold Start With Rain All Day, Winds Up to 40 MPH

May is off to a cold and soggy start across the Chicago area, with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average and scattered rain showers throughout the day Monday.

Some good news, though: a warming trend is in sight.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, periods of steady rain will develop throughout the morning, making for a slick and potentially slippery commute. In the mid-to-late morning, some suburbs to the north and west may even see some snowflakes mixed in, as snow passes through parts of Wisconsin.

Scattered, on-and-off rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with much of the wet weather staying closest to the lakefront and in Northwest Indiana.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Forecast models show rain gradually ending Monday evening after 11 p.m., with the overnight hours expected to remain dry.

But rain is just part of what's in store for Monday's forecast. The other element at play, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, is gusty winds.

Blustery winds gusting as high as 40 mph are likely to to occur west of the city. Closer to the Chicago, winds are expected to remain between 30 and 35 mph. And there won't be much relief in the form of temperatures, as highs Monday are likely to climb only into the 40s.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that's about 20 degrees below average for this of year.

Tuesday's is expected to be mostly cloudy and cool, with strong winds and cooler temperatures staying in the forecast. And although the chance of precipitation is much lower, some isolated showers could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Midweek, temperatures are expected to rebound and sunshine will return, the NBC 5 Storm Team predicts, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s Wednesday, and in the 60s Thursday.

Looking ahead, forecast models show a disturbance to the south could create cloudy conditions and more wet weather for some parts on Friday. However, temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s.