Chicago forecast: Waves of stormy weather ahead, along with temperatures in the 70s

Waves of showers and storms are in the Chicago area forecast this week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, beginning with scattered rain possible Tuesday morning.

The rounds of rain however come with plenty of dry time and sunshine, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that the wet weather wouldn't be a "complete washout."

Early Tuesday morning, live Doppler 5 radar showed rain and storms moving across parts of far western Illinois. That system could break apart as it moves further east due to the dry air in place, Roman said, though it may bring scattered showers and storms with gusty winds and even pea-sized into the area by late morning.

A better chance of showers and storms comes Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, Roman said, beginning around 4 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., storms will move into Chicago, Roman said, with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. The wet weather was expected to last overnight and into early Wednesday morning, Roman added, though the heaviest rain could stay south of I-80 and I-88.

While there will be many dry hours today, there will also be a few opportunities for some scattered showers & t-storms. The severe weather threat is relatively low, but an isolated severe storm is still possible this afternoon through Wednesday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/tz3ArwV7wG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 22, 2025

Temperatures Tuesday will be milder, Roman said, with highs in the 60s and 70s, but cooler along the North Shore and the lake. The warmer, 70-degree weather will last through the work week, Roman said, before temperatures dip back down into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

More chances of showers and storms remained in the forecast Friday morning and afternoon, with drier conditions Saturday and Sunday.