Chicago Weather: First Weekend of October Likely Filled With Rain, Clouds

After summer-like days leading up to the start of the month, showers and storms are likely in store for the first weekend of October in the Chicago area.

Most of the area will remain dry and cloudy throughout the morning, though some light showers have been traveling south of Chicago.

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected again Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, accompanied by overcast. In the afternoon and evening hours, soaking showers and thunderstorms will likely cover most of the region.

The storms and clouds will continue into Sunday morning, then travel eastward and stay nearby, according to the latest forecast models.

Sunday could cool down slightly with high temperatures in the mid-70s across most of the area.

The rain is expected to return to start the work week, along with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

