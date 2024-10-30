Chicago weather: ‘Fall storm' to bring winds, rain and storms into Halloween

Unseasonably warm temperatures and strong wind gusts were expected to continue in the Chicago area Wednesday, with a cold front set to bring rain and chillier temperatures for Halloween.

The windy forecast comes a day after much of the region was under a "Red Flag Warning," with wind gusts as high as 45 miles-per-hour at times.

Early Wednesday morning, winds had already clocked in around 35 mph in some parts, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Those winds were expected to increase, reaching speeds of 45-55 mph, Roman said.

Wednesday will also be another day of dry and warm conditions, with near-record warmth and a high temperature of 80 degrees, Roman added.

According to Roman, the high of 85 degrees was set in 1950.

The National Weather Service described Wednesday's weather conditions as a "fall storm moving through the region," with gusty south winds Wednesday, and strong west winds by Thursday.

A fall storm continues to influence our area. Here’s a rundown of what we’re expecting through Thursday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/9IVUZqNpzx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2024

Overnight, showers and storms were set to move in, making for a soggy Thursday morning commute.

According to Roman, showers and storms were expected to begin around 2 a.m. in Illinois' far western counties. By 4 a.m., the wet weather was expected to move into the Chicago area, with some thunderstorms possible.

Showers were likely to last through at least the early afternoon, Roman said.

By Halloween afternoon, conditions were expected to be dry, Roman said, though gusty winds would remain, with winds as high as 45 mph.

Trick-or-treating temperatures were expected to be chilly, too.

"As you head out to go trick-or-treating, it will be dry with gusty winds," Roman said "And definitely seeing cooler temperatures move in."

Thursday's highest temperatures were expected to occur in the morning, Roman said, with highs in the 60s. By 4 p.m., temperatures were expected to drop into the mid-50s, falling into the upper 40s and low 50s by 7 p.m.

"At least there won't be snow," Roman said, of Chicago's Halloween forecast.