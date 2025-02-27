A dense fog advisory was in effect for much of the Chicago area Thursday morning, with visibility less than a quarter-mile and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, the dense fog advisory was issued for Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Central Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Northern Will Counties in Illinois, and Lake County Indiana through 7 a.m.

"Plan for sudden changes in visibility and potential impacts for portions of the early morning commute," the NWS warned.

Areas of dense fog have developed across northeast Illinois and should persist through around sunrise (6-7am CST). Plan for sudden changes in visibility and potential impacts for portions of the early morning commute. pic.twitter.com/6Gv5FslwFl — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2025

Conditions were expected to improve around sunrise time, the NWS said.

Temperatures Thursday would be on the cooler said, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with highs in the mid-40s. Winds were also expected to pick up Thursday, Roman warned, with gusts upwards of 30 miles-per-hour at times. An insolated shower was possible in the afternoon, Roman added.

Friday was expected to be warmer, with temperatures in the 50s or even hitting 60, Roman said, though strong winds will remain, with gusts as upwards of 45 mph at times. A spotty shower could move in by Friday night, Roman said.

"Warmest day of the week is Friday," Roman said. "A great way to end Meteorological winter and the month of February."

Temperatures were expected to be considerably cooler Saturday and Sunday, Roman said, with highs in the low 30s Saturday, and mid-30s Sunday.

"Turning a lot colder," Roman said, of the weekend to come.

Saturday also comes with the chance for snow flurries in Northwest Indiana, Roman said, though Northeastern Illinois was expected to remain dry.