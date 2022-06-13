Chicago Weather: Dangerous Heat On the Way, With Heat Indices Reaching Up to 110 Degrees

The summer solstice may not begin until June 21, but strong, summer-like heat is expected to build over the next few days -- with heat advisories, temperatures in the high 90s and dangerous heat indices that could reach into the triple digits.

Here's a breakdown of what the weather is expected to be like this week.

Monday

A mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s will give way in the afternoon to humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s, but hotter temperatures expected inland, according to Storm Team 5.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory beginning Monday at noon through Wednesday at 8 p.m. for La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford counties in Illinois, along with Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana.

Officials said heat indices are expected to peak in the afternoon, reaching between 105 to 109 degrees.

According to the latest forecast models, around 11 a.m., showers and thunderstorms storms are expected to develop west of the city, moving east through Lake and Cook counties around 1 p.m.

While the storms are expected to move quickly and be out of the Chicago area by 4 p.m., there's a slight risk of some storms becoming severe. During that time, some areas could see damaging winds of up to 75 miles-per-hour and very large hail.

Storms in some areas may also be capable of producing conditions that could lead to a tornado.

The evening is expected to be mostly dry and partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday beginning at noon, all other counties in the area will be under a heat advisory.

According to Storm Team 5, Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, hot and humid, with a high temperature of 97 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record high temperature of 99 degrees set in 1987.

Tuesday, the heat index is expected to reach between 100-110 degrees.

Wednesday will remain hot and humid, with a high temperature of 96 degrees -- one degree higher than the record temperature for June 15, set in 1994.

The heat index Wednesday will make it feel closer to 100-105 degrees, and storms may develop later in the day.

As the heat builds, officials advise drinking plenty of water, staying in air conditioning and out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the following recommendations to avoid heat stroke:

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Stay in air conditioning as much as possible

Cut down on exercise in the heat

Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours

Thursday and Friday

Storms developing late Wednesday are expected to bring some relief from the heat and humidity, as temperatures move from the 90s down to the 80s, according to Storm Team 5.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and a chance for morning showers.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny as well, with high temperatures in the low 80s.