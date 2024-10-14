A rainy and chilly Monday is in store for the Chicago area, with more rain continuing in the evening and thunderstorms possible Tuesday, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

"The coolest day so far we've had this season," Jeanes said, of Monday. Jeanes added that Monday afternoon would be the "coolest afternoon we've had so far this year since April."

Early Monday, rain and drizzle was falling in Cook and Lake Counties, with heavier pockets in Will County and in Northwest Indiana. While showers in Illinois had stopped around 6 a.m., Jeanes said another round of showers were expected in Chicago as the morning commute picked up.

"More rain moving to the downtown area over the next hour or so," Jeanes said, adding that parts in the west were expected to remain dry. Heavier rain was expected around I-65, Jeanes said.

While the rain will taper in Illinois later in the morning and into the afternoon, it was expected to continue on-and-off in Northwest Indiana, with intermittent showers through the afternoon, Jeanes said.

A chance of rain for Northeastern Illinois picks back up beginning around 8 p.m. Monday, Jeanes said, with more rain continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, with a stormy commute possible.

"Rain likely tomorrow morning for the commute," Jeanes said, "Some thunderstorms possible as well."

According to Jeanes, on-and-off showers were expected to continue in the Chicago through Tuesday afternoon.

Frost possible

According to Jeanes, Monday marks the first day of the season with highs in the 50s.

Monday, highs in the mid 50s were expected, Jeanes said, with highs in the low 50s Tuesday. According to Jeanes, the average high for this time of year was 64 degrees.

In the mornings, temperatures were expected to be even cooler, with frost possible in some parts, Jeanes said.

"It’s about to get cold the next few nights," Jeanes said, "with spots in the 30s tomorrow morning, and rural areas below freezing Wednesday morning."

Wednesday afternoon however, temperatures were expected to begin rebounding, with highs in the upper 50s, with 60 and 70 degree readings Thursday and Friday and into the weekend.