Chicago Weather: Cool, Breezy and Sunny Saturday

Fall-like weather kicks off the weekend, though summer temperatures are expected to return to the Chicago area Sunday.

Starting the day with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s, Saturday is expected to warm to around 70 degrees and remain mostly sunny, the latest forecast models show.

In addition to a cooler-than-average day, Saturday is expected to be less humid and breezy with wind gusts coming in around 20 to 30 mph, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Sunday will likely start in a similar fashion to Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but will warm into summer-like conditions -- closer to 80 degrees in most areas.

The warm weather continues Monday, as temperatures are expected in the low 80s. High temperatures will likely drop back down into the 70s for the remainder of the week.

Current forecast models show no rain over the next week into next weekend, as most of the area remains partly to mostly sunny.

