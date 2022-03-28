Chicago Weather: Cold Continues, But When Will Relief Come?

Spring began more than a week ago, but the Chicago area can't seem to catch a break from winter-like conditions.

The sun was brightly shining Monday afternoon, but temperatures were well below average, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. Temperatures were forecast in the mid-30s throughout the majority of the day, a noticeable difference from the usual mid-50 degree temperatures this time of year.

Unseasonably chilly weather will continue Thursday, although temperatures will rise slightly. The highs are slated to be in the low-to-mid 40s.

So, when will we finally get a break?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When it comes to temperatures, Chicago will see a significant jump on Wednesday, but that day, the region will be faced with a weathermaker: scattered showers and potentially gusty thunderstorms.

Although the rain is poised to begin Tuesday evening, chances for precipitation ramp up throughout the day Wednesday before coming to an end early Thursday morning, according to meteorologists.

One inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected, with the possibility of heavy downpours. The precipitation may not be the same everywhere, as a mixture of rain and snow is possible in some areas.

A chance of showers will continue Thursday, when temperatures settle into the mid-40s.

After that, the spring-like weather many people have been expecting may be here to stay, at least for a while. The following week will begin with highs in the low-to-mid 50s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, the high temperature will be 59 degrees, forecasters said.