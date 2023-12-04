Chicago weather: ‘Clipper system' bringing wintry mix of rain, snow, slush to move in

Snow is back in the Chicago forecast this week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, as a "clipper system" moving into the region overnight Monday and into Tuesday is set to bring a wintry mix of rain, snow and slush to parts of the area.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, much of Monday will remain dry and cloudy, with seasonal temperatures in30s and 40s. However, things will shift around midnight, Roman said, when a system moving in from the Northwest will create precipitation and slushy accumulations.

[3:10 AM] Next batch of precip arrives tonight w/ snow north of the Kankakee River and a rain/snow mix farther south. Some light slushy accumulations are expected but primarily on grassy surfaces. Dry and warmer to end the week! pic.twitter.com/1HARDyiGs5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 4, 2023

"A clipper system moves in tonight, bringing us a rain-snow mix," Roman said. Counties to the south will see rain, Roman said, while counties to the north and west are expected to see "some slushy, wet snow, with minor accumulation possible."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, some slick spots near and north of I-80 could form overnight. Precipitation is expected to continue into early Tuesday afternoon, forecast models show, potentially snarling the Tuesday morning commute as roads could remain slippery and slushy.

By Tuesday night, the developing system could result in accumulations of up to one inch, Roman said. Forecast models show .9 inches could fall in Woodstock, with .8 inches at O'Hare International Airport, and .7 inches in DuPage County, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Drier conditions move in mid-week, and so do warmer temperatures, Roman said, with temperatures gradually increasing by the end of the week to the mid 50s.