Chicago Weather: Clear, Sunny Skies on Tap For Weekend

Chicago beaches are closed Saturday due to a high swim risk through the evening

Chicago's weekend is set to be sunny and clear, with less humidity and cooler temperatures to start.

Clouds have moved out overnight to create for a sunny Saturday with less humidity as temperatures are expected to cool compared to the last several days, reaching upper 70s.

Chicago beaches are closed Saturday due to a high swim risk through the evening, which signifies dangerous boating conditions and high wave heights, the NBC 5 Storm Team warned.

Some clouds and humidity are expected to return Sunday, bringing temperature highs back to the upper 80s.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Clouds are expected to stay in the area, as the next chance for rain comes Monday afternoon and into the evening. Showers and storms are also expected Tuesday ahead of a passing cold front.

The autumnal equinox, or the official start of fall, brings cool temperatures Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s in most area around Chicago.

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecast
