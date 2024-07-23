Chicago weather: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning, heavy downpours possible

Chicago's forecast Tuesday calls for rising humidity and the chance for showers and storms for some, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

And while a cold front later this week was expected to bring temperatures down, they're likely to hit the upper 80s and low 90s for a string of days next week, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Tuesday starts out like a "typical summer day" in Chicago, Roman said, with a high of 86 degrees and higher dew points creeping in. Much of the day will remain dry, Roman added, but storms and showers could form between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in areas to the north, including Waukegan, McHenry and Rockford.

By around 5 p.m., scattered showers and storms could move into Chicago, Roman said, with rain set to move into Northwest Indiana and Kankakee by evening.

Although severe weather isn't expected, the storms could carry lightning strikes, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Storms and showers were expected to linger overnight in some parts and continue through the Wednesday morning commute and into early afternoon, Roman said. At that time, rain was expected to be more widespread.

The wet conditions were expected to come to an end Wednesday afternoon, Roman said.

Wednesday will also see cooler temperatures, Roman said, as a cold front moves in behind the rain. A high of 81 degrees was expected Wednesday, with even cooler readings in the 70s and 80s as the work week continues.

Warmer temperatures will pick back up beginning this weekend, Roman said, with the NBC 5 Storm Team predicting above-average temperatures between July 30 and August 5. During those days, temperatures highs be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, Roman said.