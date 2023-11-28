Chicago weather: Bitter cold, below-zero wind chills continue for another day

Although winter hasn't started yet, Chicago is in for another bitter cold day, beginning with wind chill values below zero in some parts.

"Some of the coldest air so far this season moving in this morning," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that some parts of Will and Kankakee counties saw early morning flurries. "Feeling like the middle of winter as opposed to the end of fall."

According to Roman, Tuesday is likely to be dry and windy, with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour. And though parts of the day will see sun, clouds are expected to increase in the afternoon, Roman added.

It's also expected to remain cold, Roman added. Tuesday's high temperature of around 26 degrees is more than 15 degrees below the average for this time of year, Roman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Beginning Wednesday however, more seasonal temperatures will move in, with highs rising into the 40s. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week and into the weekend, Roman added.

Cold conditions will continue today under periods of cloud cover. Temps will be more seasonable into the weekend. Widespread rain is expected late week into central IL, but the cutoff in rain may remain near or south of northern IL. pic.twitter.com/zSXuSMw2Uk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 28, 2023

Forecast models show Thursday brings the chance of rain in the afternoon. However, the system may stay in the far southern counties, Roman said.

Rain chances continue into Friday, forecast models showed,. However, depending on temperatures, precipitation could be in the form of a rain and snow mix.

Temperatures in the low 40s are expected to continue into the weekend, Roman said.