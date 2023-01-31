Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold and Frigid, Single-Digit Wind Chills Expected Tuesday

Tuesday in Chicago is expected to a bitter cold day from morning until night -- but at least the sun will shine.

Following in Monday's icy-cold footsteps, Tuesday in the city and the suburbs is expected to remain clear but cold as an Arctic air mass continues it's path through the Midwest. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, around 2 p.m., Tuesday is expected to make it to a high temperature of 15 degrees, marking a slight warm up from the early morning hours when thermometer readings clocked in at just 2 degrees.

And while 15 degrees may sound cold, wind chills in the single digits -- with a high of 6 degrees -- will unfortunately make things feel simply frigid.

It's a frigid morning, especially across areas of northern IL with deepest snowpack where temps this 6 AM hour are around -10°. Dress in layers & wear a hat & gloves or mittens if spending time outside. Frostbite can still occur w/light winds! Don't forget your pets! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/6L3168EFDV — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The good news: Much of the week will be filled with clear, sunny skies, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Additionally, that daylight will last a bit longer, with Tuesday's sunset scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

By midweek, temperatures begin will begin rebound, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs in the upper 20s Wednesday, and a high of 30 degrees Thursday. However, a cold front moving in will bring temperatures back down into the 20s Friday, with the potential for some lake effect snow and flurries in Northwest Indiana.