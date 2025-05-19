Chicago weather: Big temperature drop with soaking rain, heavy downpours on the way

Chilly temperatures and spotty showers were in the Chicago forecast Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, followed by a full day of rain Tuesday.

The cool and rainy forecast comes after days of record-breaking, 80- and 90- degree heat and a rare dust storm that created "life-threatening" travel conditions and left cars and homes covered in dirt and dust.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, temperatures Monday will be a wide range, with readings as low as the upper 40s to low 50s along the lakefront, to the 60s and low 70s inland and to the south.

Cooler weather was expected to remain in the forecast for the next two weeks, Roman said, with the Climate Prediction Center showing a good chance of "below average" temperatures in the Chicago area through June 1.

Monday could also see a spotty shower in the morning hours, though a better chance of showers and storms were expected around 11 p.m. in the evening to the west.

"Nothing severe," Roman stressed.

Tuesday will see a soggy start to the day, with scattered showers beginning early in the morning. By afternoon, there could be embedded thundershowers and heavy downpours, Roman said,

"It will stay with us on-and-off all day Tuesday," Roman said. "A pretty decent soaking."

Most areas will see as much as 1.5 to 2 inches of rain Tuesday, Roman said, with potentially slick and slippery road conditions for both the morning and evening commutes.

Temperatures remain cool Tuesday, with highs in the 50 along the lake but warmer to the south and inland. As the week goes on, a slow warming trend will bring temperatures into the upper 60s by Friday, Roman said.