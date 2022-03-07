Chicago Weather: After Wintry Blast Monday, More Snow Expected Later This Week

The Chicago area experienced a wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle to begin the work week Monday, with some communities seeing snow accumulations nearing 3 inches.

A few flurries remained in the late afternoon hours, but the snow largely wound down by then.

The region will get a short break before the next round of snow moves in as dry conditions are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to be in the high 30s to low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The possibility of snow increases as the week goes on, with a round of snow possibly developing Thursday evening and lasting through much of Friday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

A slight chance of snow will continue through the evening hours Friday before the bitter cold sets in, with possible low temperature around 16 degrees.

The weekend is bound to be an especially chilly one as blustery conditions are expected. Highs are slated to be in the mid-to-high 20s.