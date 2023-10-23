Chicago weather: 70-degree temperatures, rain and storms in forecast

Chicago is in for a bit of a wild weather week ahead of Halloween, with 70 degree temperatures and storms in the forecast, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteolrogist Alicia Roman, Monday will see a cool start to the morning, but temperatures will rise into the 60s by afternoon. Rain to the west and north may bring sprinkles to some parts, Roman added, though much of the region is expected to remain dry with mostly-to-partly sunny skies.

While Monday will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, Roman said, it will be breezy, with wind gusts between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday will be even more windy, Roman said, with gusts between 30 and 35 miles at times. With highs in the 70s, it will be much warmer too, with a predicted afternoon high of 78 degrees at O'Hare International Airport, Roman said.

Though much of Tuesday is expected to remain dry, the weather will likely turn wet in the afternoon and evening, Roman said, with rain and storm chances.

"The best timing is late Tuesday into Wednesday morning for showers and storms," Roman said.

70-degree temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast through Thursday, Roman added, with temperatures falling into the 60s and 50s by the weekend, and into the 40s next week.

Daily rain chances also continue as the week goes on, Roman said.

"Breaks in the rain are possible through the end of the week, but unsettled conditions and chances for additional rain remains into the weekend," a tweet from the National Weather Service said.