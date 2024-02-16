Chicago weather: 1-2 inches of snow expected in some parts; wind chills to dip below zero

Some parts of the Chicago area Friday could see a slick and slippery commute, as scattered light snow and flurries may result in poor travel and road conditions.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the developing snow is expected to remain to the south, continuing on-and-off from morning through early afternoon. Early Friday morning, some areas to the south, including parts of LaSalle and Kankakee counties, were already beginning to see flurries developing.

As the flurries continue, Kankakee, Livingston and Ford counties in Illinois, and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana are expected to see the brunt of the weather, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that the system is not expected to be major. Still, drivers should remain cautious.

"Just a little snow could cause slippery roads, especially far south," Roman said.

Snow will fall on parts of the area near and especially south of I-80 this morning and afternoon resulting in poor travel conditions for some. Take it slow if you encounter snow on the road! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pmW9zyrACU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 16, 2024

As much as two inches of snow could fall in those parts before the system moves out between 3 and 4 p.m., Roman said. Although the snow will clear out, the winter weather will continue with cold air surging in, Roman said, as Friday is expected to be the first time this month the Chicago area will see temperatures below average, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop even further.

"Tonight, we'll drop into the teens, with single digit wind chills," Roman said.

Those cold temperatures will continue early Saturday morning, with wind chills dropping below zero in some parts. According to Roman, DeKalb County could see wind chill values as cold as -3.

Saturday afternoon is also expected to be blustery, with wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour, and a high temperature of 30 degrees.

But there's some good news: Sunday will be sunny and mild, with high temperatures reaching back into the lower 40s, Roman said. Early next week, those milder temperatures will continue, with highs in the low 50s for Monday and Tuesday.