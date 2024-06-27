Chicago water main break closes roads and reroutes buses, sends water gushing through street

Some Chicago streets were closed and buses were being rerouted due to a water main break in Humboldt Park.

Chicago officials confirmed the the water main break, at 3812 W. Division to NBC Chicago early Thursday morning. Emergency crews could be seen putting up barricades in the area, with Division closed from Avers to Hamlin.

Some CTA buses were also rerouted due to the blockage, the agency said in a tweet.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 70 Division buses are rrtd in both directions via Division, Pulaski, Grand, then resume their normal route on Division due to street blockage nr Division/Hamlin — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) June 27, 2024

Photos and video from the scene water gushing down the street, with emergency and utility vehicles and traffic barricades on site. Some cars parked on the street saw water inching up towards the middle of their tires.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.