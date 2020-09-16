Chicago Prepares for More Street Closures as Caravans Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Additional street closures are expected Wednesday as many people join large car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day in Chicago.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned people should "anticipate activity in your area, including additional traffic" Wednesday as groups continue a days-long celebration.

The events have been taking place since the weekend, with large festivities expected Wednesday and into Thursday morning, according to police.

Multiple streets in downtown Chicago were shut down Tuesday evening due to increased traffic for those celebrating Mexican independence, officials said as they urged drivers to "seek alternate routes."

Police ultimately shut down much of downtown and Little Village to control crowds overnight. Most exits into downtown were blocked from Lake Shore Drive and parts of Michigan Avenue, Wacker Drive and Columbus were also closed.

Videos from the scene Tuesday showed someone setting off a fireworks display on Michigan Avenue as the Mag Mile transformed into a parking lot as caravans hit the streets.

It was a similar scene on Lake Shore Drive, where people were seen getting out of their cars and waving flags near Randolph Street on the crowded roadway.

Groups organizing some of the events say they are taking to the streets to celebrate because festivities in their communities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Area authorities are anticipating additional street closures Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.