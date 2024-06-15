Chicago Forecast: Warm temperatures, partly cloudy skies ahead of stretch of sweltering heat

After a pleasant start to the weekend in the Chicago area on Friday, another comfortable day is in store for the region on Saturday ahead of a stretch of sweltering heat.

Mid-morning temperatures start out in the upper 60s-to-lower 70s Saturday, with temperatures steadily rising into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs are expected to approach the mid 80s on Saturday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds anticipated throughout the day.

Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 60s heading into Sunday, with a stretch of overbearing heat on its way to the Chicago area for much of the upcoming week.

Sunday marks the beginning of this stretch, which will also include a daily chance of isolated showers and storms due to the heat and humidity in the region.

High temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 90s on Sunday, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees in parts of the area.

The hottest day of the upcoming week is expected to be Monday, with high temperatures above 95 degrees possible with heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees anticipated.

While Monday provides the most extreme heat, highs in the 90s are expected throughout the week, with the chance for storms increasing as the week goes on as a front is expected to approach the region.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are the most likely on Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures on both days expected to top out in the low 90s.

The 90-degree highs are likely to stick around into next weekend, albeit with more sunshine after a cloudy finish to the week.