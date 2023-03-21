Effort Underway to Designate Former ‘Warehouse' Nightclub a Chicago Historical Landmark

There's a new effort to get historical landmark status for an industrial building in Chicago's West Loop that once housed the Warehouse nightclub.

The building at 206 S. Jefferson St. is where famed DJ and Producer Frankie Knuckles is widely credited with creating House music.

"It was an amazing place in its time, and it's almost a forgotten building that recently sold," said Ward Miller, the executive director at Preservation Chicago. "We’re concerned about the future of this building."

Preservation Chicago started a change.org petition last week to "Save the Warehouse!" that has already garnered nearly 10,000 signatures.

The petition says, "The Warehouse should be protected as a symbol of the rich history of Chicago's gay and Black communities, the incredible story of house music, and the groundbreaking impact that DJ Frankie Knuckles had on the sound of modern music across the world."

"We do want to want to encourage preservation of the building," said Miller.

"What’s wonderful about a landmark designation, if it were to be designated, is that it compiles a long history. It validates that history. It's a way of celebrating our musical history in Chicago."

Joe Shanahan, the founder of several well-known clubs in Chicago including Smart Bar and Metro, believes he was among the first to sign the petition.

"It should be a museum or a school or some kind of arts incubator," said Shanahan.

Shanahan opened Smart Bar in 1982. Frankie Knuckles was the first DJ to perform there.

"A lot of people call him the 'Godfather of House.' I’ve always considered him the 'architect of House.' He’s the one that built the foundation of what became a global phenomenon," Shanahan said.

Among his many awards and accolades, Knuckles won a 1997 Grammy for Remixer of the Year, Non-Classical. He passed away in 2014.

The Warehouse, believed to be the birthplace of modern House music and where Knuckles first started experimenting with mixing disco and European electronic tracks, is also where the House music genre got its name.

"This is a global music message that was established, birthed and built here in Chicago," said Shanahan. "We can’t let these buildings be taken down and have another restaurant or hotel, another 10-story building built."

"Let the people speak, let us be known this is an important aspect of our cultural history and this should be saved," he said.

The building was sold to new owners in December 2022. NBC 5 reached out to members in the ownership group but did not hear back regarding their future intentions for the building or thoughts on potential landmark status.

The City of Chicago's Landmarks Commission's Program Committee confirmed to NBC 5 it received a suggestion in January to landmark the building. A spokesperson said Landmark suggestions from the public are advisory but can lead to formal designations moving forward. The spokesperson said commission staff is currently researching the building.