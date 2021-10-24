Chicago Voted ‘Rattiest City' in U.S. for 7th Consecutive Year, Report Shows

Chicago has been ranked as the "rattiest" city nationwide for the seventh year in a row, according to a newly released report.

Of the 50 cities across the U.S. ranked by Orkin in the "2021 Rattiest Cities List," the top five locations remained the same as last year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here were the top 10 highest-ranked spots:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Baltimore Philadelphia Detroit Denver Cleveland

Orkin ranked the cities based on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 15, 2020 to Sept. 15, 2021, including both residential and commercial treatments, according to a release.

Because the pandemic forced a number of restaurants and businesses to close, leading to less waste, Orkin said the rodents had to find new food sources.

"Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior," Orkin said.

According to Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel, food availability for the animals will rise as people resume normal activities.

“Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both," Hottel said. "After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

Orkin warned that rodents are able to cause "great damage" in and around homes by gnawing through electrical wires, water pipes and gas lines. The animals can also carry pathogens that lead to food poisoning or Leptospirosis, as well as diseases like Hantavirus and Plague.

Here are Orkin's recommendations for preventing rates and mice in the home: